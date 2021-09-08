1,420 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

