$13.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $13.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $12.85 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.