11,821 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

