$101.33 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.66 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Several research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 39,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $491.33 million, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

