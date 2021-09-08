$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Latch.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of LTCH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 886,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

