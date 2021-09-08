$1.78 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $54.47. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,393. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

