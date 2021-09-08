$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Amundi bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

