-$0.66 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

PYPD opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $131,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.