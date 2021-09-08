$0.55 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.98. 73,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,595. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.59. Etsy has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

