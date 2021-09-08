$0.48 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.34. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

