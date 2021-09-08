-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Butterfly Network.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday.

BFLY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.