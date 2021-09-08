$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. Stride posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 531,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,003. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

