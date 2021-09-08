$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 216,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

