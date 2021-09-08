$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 13,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.