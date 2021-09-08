-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAUT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

