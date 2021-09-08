-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

LPCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 4,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,999. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

