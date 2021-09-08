-$0.02 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 758,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.