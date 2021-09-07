Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $288.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

