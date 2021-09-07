Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,923 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 2.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Zoom Video Communications worth $678,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 9,186 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.47, for a total transaction of $3,219,417.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $115,482,193. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

