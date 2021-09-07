Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 6.6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 6,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 548,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

