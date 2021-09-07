Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $584.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

