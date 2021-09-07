Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $590.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.23 and a 200-day moving average of $513.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

