Zano Hits Market Cap of $26.63 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $154,010.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,855.71 or 0.99779677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00879192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.00442585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00325423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00072029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,834,704 coins and its circulating supply is 10,805,204 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.