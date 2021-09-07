Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 82.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

