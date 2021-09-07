Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

LFST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,225. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

