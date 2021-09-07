Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE BKH opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

