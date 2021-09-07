Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of HEP opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

