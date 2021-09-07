Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.11.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

