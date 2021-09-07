Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 813,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

