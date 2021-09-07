Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

