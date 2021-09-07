Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.