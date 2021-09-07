Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,824. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a PE ratio of -52.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares valued at $9,730,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 122.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.