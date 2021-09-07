Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.02. Quidel reported earnings of $5.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,832. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.