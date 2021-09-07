Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $1,704,994. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ooma by 106,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

