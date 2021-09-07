Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000.

NVRO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,027. Nevro has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

