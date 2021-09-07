Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

