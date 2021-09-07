Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,261,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

