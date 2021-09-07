Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

