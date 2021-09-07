Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the highest is $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,267.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. 573,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

