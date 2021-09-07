Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 320,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.31.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

