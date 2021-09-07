Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.