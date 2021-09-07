Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $898.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.06 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.90. 68,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

