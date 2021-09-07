Zacks: Analysts Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $12,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 354,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

