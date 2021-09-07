Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 238,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $10,370,000.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
