Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,024.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,274.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

