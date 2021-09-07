Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

