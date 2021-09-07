Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 114,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,250. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

