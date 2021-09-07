Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 1,683,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

