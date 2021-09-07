Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 9,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

