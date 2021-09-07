Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSIT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

